6 Familiar Titans Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

The Tennessee Titans have about a month until training camp gets underway. Training camp is when the depth chart will really start coming together and we'll have a good idea of what roles each player will fill.

The Titans added a ton of talent this offseason, and when talent is added, it means some prior contributors could get pushed out. Today, we're going to identify six Titans who have made the team before but definitely won't make it in 2026.

QB Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Levis has been talked about plenty this offseason. The young quarterback obviously doesn't have a future as the starter in Nashville, but the hope was that he'd impress this summer and earn the QB2 job or build up his trade value.

Levis did neither of those things, so now it's a weird position for the Titans. Any team who would be interested would probably just wait for the Titans to cut him. It's hard to justify keeping three quarterbacks on the main roster, so I don't see Levis making it. It just seems like the Titans are going to cut him and he'll end up on somebody else's practice squad.

RB Kalel Mullings

Kalel Mullings was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round in 2025. Mullings made the team as a rookie, but he didn't get many opportunities to impress. The Titans still have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears at the top of the depth chart, and rookie Nic Singleton should get some snaps as well.

As a result, Mullings is fighting Julius Chestnut and solid veteran Michael Carter for the final running back spot. Chestnut offers special teams help and Carter has starting experience and familiarity with Robert Saleh, making it seem very unlikely that Mullings could surpass either.

WR Mason Kinsey

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mason Kinsey has bounced on and off the Titans' roster for years now. Every time you think he's gone, you get that notification that he's back on the practice squad. Kinsey is a great story and a fan favorite, but I just don't see how the story doesn't come to an end after this summer.

The Titans have so many quality receivers that I don't see a path for Kinsey. Even the practice squad receiver spots are going to be hotly contested. The thing is, Kinsey made some nice catches this summer, so it's not even really his fault. Unfortunately for him, though, the Titans added plenty of reinforcements at receiver so Kinsey's services shouldn't be needed.

TE David Martin-Robinson

David Martin-Robinson, like Kinsey, is a good story. He made the Titans as a UDFA and has managed to stick around for a couple of seasons. But, again, the team added some talent to the room, so it's hard to see a path for DMR to make it for a third time.

We know Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger will get the majority of TE snaps. Veteran addition Kylen Granson made several nice catches this summer, and rookie Jaren Kanak's versatility could force the Titans to give him a spot as well. I can't see the Titans keeping more than four tight ends, and I don't see DMR leaping Granson or Kanak.

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (78) is made to carry several helmets during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson is another UDFA success story. The Florida product made the team in 2025 but only played 18 snaps. The Titans don't have a ton of depth at the tackle spots, but I still don't think it's looking good for Crenshaw-Dickson.

For one, there's a new coaching staff in 2026, and they may not be as high on the lineman as Brian Callahan's staff was. Additionally, if the Titans stick with what they have at tackle, it seems like veteran Austin Deculus is more likely to get a spot. UDFA Aamil Wagner is also a name to watch, and it remains possible an outside addition is made.

LB James Williams Sr.

James Williams Sr. is an interesting player. He's versatile as a former safety, and he can play some nickel as well. However, he's the product of a previous regime, and he has more competition this year than he previously has had.

At inside linebacker, we know Cedric Gray, Cody Barton, and Anthony Hill Jr. are making the team. The (likely) final spot will be between Mo Diabate, Dorian Mausi, Williams, and some UDFAs. Diabate has some solid starting experience, while Mausi is solid on special teams. It'll be tough for Williams to surpass those two for a depth spot.