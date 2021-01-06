NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Titans Make a Pair of Practice Squad Moves

Outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper is brought back from injured reserve; wide receiver Marcus Johnson is added.
Outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper was returned to the Tennessee Titans practice squad Wednesday after three weeks on injured reserve.

Skipper had become a regular addition to the gameday roster and appeared in the first four games of his NFL career before an injury derailed him. He has been credited with five tackles for the season.

Also Wednesday, wide receiver Marcus Johnson (pictured) was signed to the practice squad and Rashard Davis was removed. Johnson is a fifth-year veteran who played 11 games for Indianapolis this season and caught 14 passes for 255 yards. For his career, which includes three years with the Colts (2018-20) and two with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17), he has 42 receptions for 679 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans added Skipper to their practice squad following their Week 1 victory against Denver. He has yet to be signed to the active roster but played for the first time Nov. 22 against the Baltimore Ravens, the same team Tennessee will face in a wild card playoff contest Sunday at Nissan Stadium. He logged just one snap on defense in that contest.

His most extensive playing time came in Week 13 against Cleveland. In 24 snaps on defense against the Browns he registered four tackles.

Undrafted out of Toledo in 2019, Skipper spent time with Pittsburgh (twice) and the N.Y. Giants before the Titans.

With Skipper unavailable the last few weeks, the Titans turned to two other practice squad linebackers, Wyatt Ray and veteran Brooks Reed. Ray played each of the last three games and recorded his first career sack Dec. 27 at Green Bay. Reed appeared in each of the last two contests and played one-third of the defensive snaps in each.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marcus Johnson (83) makes the catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
