Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot

NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform.

C.J. Board was one of two members of the practice squad designated as standard elevations Saturday for the Week 10 contest at Nissan Stadium. The fourth-year veteran will be available even though – among other moves Saturday – rookie Treylon Burks was returned to the active roster after four weeks on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison also was designated as a standard elevation. This is the third straight week for the 2020 draft pick, which coincides with Jeffery Simmons’ ankle injury. Murchison played in each of the last two contests and was credited with one tackle.

Board and Murchison automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Board becomes the fourth different wide receiver the Titans have added to gameday rosters from the practice squad this season. None of the first three made much of an impact.

Josh Gordon is the only Titans practice squad wide receiver who has gotten multiple gameday opportunities thus far in 2022. He was active in Weeks 2 and 3 (at Buffalo, vs. Las Vegas) but was targeted just once and did not have a reception.

Dez Fitzpatrick got a chance in Week 5 at Washington but played just five snaps and was not targeted.

Mason Kinsey was the choice in Week 6 (vs. Indianapolis). He had one pass come his way, and he caught it for a 3-yard gain.

Board was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17. A Clarksville, Tenn. native, he played 24 games for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 17 career receptions for 183 yards. He has yet to score an NFL touchdown.

The 28-year-old failed to stick with the Giants this season. He spent nearly three weeks on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad before he was released, and the Titans signed him a week later.

The only other position the Titans have enhanced more than once in this way is inside linebacker. Joe Schobert has been a standard elevation twice and Joe Jones was once.