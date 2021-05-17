Sports Illustrated home
One of 2020's Top Offseason Performers Released Early This Year

Wide receiver/return man Rashard Davis is cut when Kalija Lipscomb, who took part in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, is added.
A year ago, Rashard Davis was one of the Tennessee Titans’ top offseason performers.

He won’t get a chance to repeat.

Davis was one of two players the Titans released Monday, a day after the conclusion of their rookie minicamp. Kalija Lipscomb, a wide receiver out of Vanderbilt took part in that minicamp on a tryout basis and was signed, which effectively cost Davis his spot.

Lipscomb (6-foot, 200) was an undrafted free agent in 2020 who spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers last season. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game. The 23-year-old ranks among Vanderbilt’s all-time top 10 for receptions (198), receiving yards (2,356) and receiving touchdowns (22). As a junior in 2018, he led the Southeastern Conference with 87 receptions.

Davis, 25, made his NFL debut with Tennessee in the final game of 2019 and then made one playoff appearance that season. He caught one pass for 16 yards and returned two punts for nine yards against the Houston Texans in his regular-season appearance and fair caught two punts in the wild card victory over the New England Patriots.

Undrafted out of James Madison in 2017, he also has spent time with the Eagles and Raiders.

Coach Mike Vrabel named Davis (5-9, 175) one of the team’s 2020 offseason performers of the year for his efforts prior to training camp. Nonetheless, he was among the players cut when rosters were reduced to 53 for the start of the regular season. He remained unsigned until the last week of December, when the Titans brought him back to the practice squad.

He was signed to a futures contract for 2021 days after a loss to Baltimore in the wild card round of last season’s playoffs.

In addition to Davis, linebacker Davin Bellamy was released with a non-football injury classification. Tennessee signed Bellamy, who in three years has been a practice squad player for Houston and Cincinnati, to a futures contract in January. 

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rashard Davis (12) talks with wide receivers coach Rob Moore during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
