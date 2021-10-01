October 1, 2021
Finch Moves Quickly From Practice Squad to Active Roster

The former and current Tennessee Titans outside linebacker is likely to have a big role Sunday against the New York Jets.
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The former and current Tennessee Titans outside linebacker is likely to have a big role Sunday against the New York Jets.

NASHVILLE – Sharif Finch did not spend much time on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

The same likely will be true of him and the sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Franchise officials signed Finch, a fourth-year outside linebacker, to the active roster Friday, three days after they added him to their practice squad.

Defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton IV also was added to the active roster from the practice squad. He effectively replaces Larrell Murchison, who was placed on injured reserve. Hamilton made his Tennessee debut Sunday against the Colts as a standard elevation from the practice squad. In this case, he gets to remain on the active roster following the game.

Finch’s addition addresses an immediate need the Titans have at outside linebacker. Bud Dupree has been ruled out for Sunday with a knee injury. Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver were placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with injury issues of their own.

As a result, Finch will be one of three players at that position available for the Week 4 contest at MetLife Stadium. The others. are Harold Landry and Ola Adeniyi. Although he has played just 40 snaps on defense through the first three weeks, Adeniyi leads the team with two and a half sacks. Landry, who led the team in sacks each of the last two seasons, is tied for second with one and a half.

At least Finch knows exactly what he is getting into – on both sides of the equation. Undrafted out of Temple in 2018, he played 23 games for Tennessee in 2018-19 and recorded three and a half sacks.

Since he was released late in 2019, he has spent time with four other franchises, most recently the Jets. He played three games for New York in 2020 and spent time there this offseason before he was released prior to the training camp.

Titans linebacker Sharif Finch (56) pressures Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
