Skip to main content
Rams Poach Recently-Signed Practice Squad Member

Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Rams Poach Recently-Signed Practice Squad Member

Takkarist McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017, spent just five days with the Titans. Tackle Christian DiLauro returns to where he spent most of the 2021 NFL season.

NASHVILLE – Takkarist McKinley, who joined the Tennessee Titans last week as a member of their practice squad, is moving on.

The veteran outside linebacker, a first-round pick (25th overall) by Atlanta in 2017, terminated his contract with the Titans on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transaction report. That is the first procedural step that occurs when another team signs a player to its active roster.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported a short time later that McKinley is headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

In a related move, the Titans added tackle Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. DiLauro spent virtually all of last season on the practice squad and made his NFL debut in December as a standard elevation to the gameday roster in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Undrafted in 2018, he also has spent time on the practice squads in Cleveland, San Francisco, Houston and Pittsburgh.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DiLauro was with the Titans throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason but was released in the final cuts to the 53-man roster limit. His return provides some insurance and depth as left tackle Taylor Lewan battles a knee injury.

Franchise officials are not nearly as familiar with McKinley.

The 26-year-old had two and a half sacks in 11 games for Cleveland (mostly as a reserve) last season before an Achilles injury ended his season in December. He has 20 sacks in 60 career games topped by a career-high in seven sacks, his second season with the Falcons.

His addition to the practice squad was an opportunity for coaches to evaluate his fitness and his scheme fit after Harold Landry, Tennessee’s leader in sacks each of the last three years, sustained a season-ending knee injury a little more than a week before the opener against the New York Giants.

Apparently, the Rams are much more confident about what he can do for them.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is helped from the field after getting hurt during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Lewan, Dupree Don't Practice

By David Boclair
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andrew Adams (21) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
GM Report

Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

By John Glennon
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Buffalo Player Suspended for Postgame Punch

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter their game at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009.
News

Chris Johnson a Hall of Fame Nominee

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

A Tale of Two First-Round Picks

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) looks up to the scoreboard as they lose to the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Going Down

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Game Day

No Shortage of Issues for 0-2 Titans

By John Glennon
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) pulls in a first down catch during the second quarter against the Titans at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
Game Day

Diggs Dominates Depleted Secondary

By David Boclair