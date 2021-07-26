Two Defensive Linemen Added Ahead of Camp

Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush have spent time with multiple NFL teams, and each has played less than a season's worth of games.

The Tennessee Titans continued to make roster moves ahead of the 2021 training camp.

Monday, they signed a pair of veteran defensive linemen, Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush.

The moves filled one available roster spot created Saturday when veteran defensive lineman Abry Jones retired and required another transaction to create an additional opening. Defensive lineman Bruce Hector, who signed in late April, was released.

The majority of the 90 players currently on the roster are scheduled to report for Tuesday's start to training camp. Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players were welcomed to the team’s training facility Saturday.

The first official training camp practice will be Wednesday morning.

Peko, 28, appeared in just 13 NFL games over the past five years with Denver and Buffalo (he also spent five days on Indianapolis’ practice squad midway through the 2019 season). He opted out of the 2020 season for concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2016, the 6-foot-1, 305-pounder has been credited with 12 tackles. He spent virtually all of 2016 on the Broncos’ practice squad but made his NFL debut in the final week of the regular season. His best season was 2017, when he made six tackles in six games with the Broncos.

Rush, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 361-pounder has spent time with four other franchises – Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago and Green Bay – and has made a total of 14 appearances for three of them (all except the Bears).

For his career, he has been credited with 14 tackles, half a sack and two passes defensed.