3 Bold Predictions For Titans 2025 Season
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with more optimism than they've had in recent memory. With Cam Ward as the hopeful savior of the franchise, as well as a select handful of new players, Tennessee can lay the groundwork for a promising future in 2025. As always, the season will likely hold a few surprises, and these are my picks for what to expect this season in Tennessee.
Elic Ayomanor will make the All-Rookie Team
I'm very high on Ayomanor and was surprised that he slipped to the fourth round. Entering the draft process, there were talks about him going as high as late in the first round, so there was already great value that came with selecting the Stanford product.
Ayomanor had 125 catches for over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with the Cardinal. With there being limited proven talent on the boundary, the door is wide open for him to take a starting job and become a reliable target for Cam Ward, while also being a valuable commodity as a blocker in the run game.
Treylon Burks Will Be Traded During Training Camp
More specifically, the Cleveland Browns would be the team that makes the most sense to me. They have arguably the thinnest room of receivers in the NFL, and they could send a 2027 Day Three pick for Burks, who has been a massive disappointment since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
T'Vondre Sweat Will Earn Pro Bowl Selection
Sweat was one of the better interior defensive tackles last season as a rookie. The 6-foot-4, 362-pound behemoth had 31 solo tackles, which ranked 20th amongst defensive tackles, per PFF, and he added 23 pressures. Sweat was graded as the 16th best defensive tackle in the league in 2024. In Year Two, I fully expect him to break out and cement himself as one of the top interior linemen in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!