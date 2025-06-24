All Titans

3 Bold Predictions For Titans 2025 Season

What can we expect from the Tennessee Titans in 2025?

Jarrett Bailey

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returns the ball after stripping it from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returns the ball after stripping it from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with more optimism than they've had in recent memory. With Cam Ward as the hopeful savior of the franchise, as well as a select handful of new players, Tennessee can lay the groundwork for a promising future in 2025. As always, the season will likely hold a few surprises, and these are my picks for what to expect this season in Tennessee.

Elic Ayomanor will make the All-Rookie Team

Elic Ayomanor
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I'm very high on Ayomanor and was surprised that he slipped to the fourth round. Entering the draft process, there were talks about him going as high as late in the first round, so there was already great value that came with selecting the Stanford product.

Ayomanor had 125 catches for over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with the Cardinal. With there being limited proven talent on the boundary, the door is wide open for him to take a starting job and become a reliable target for Cam Ward, while also being a valuable commodity as a blocker in the run game.

Treylon Burks Will Be Traded During Training Camp

Treylon Burks
Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) does foot work drills during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

More specifically, the Cleveland Browns would be the team that makes the most sense to me. They have arguably the thinnest room of receivers in the NFL, and they could send a 2027 Day Three pick for Burks, who has been a massive disappointment since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

T'Vondre Sweat Will Earn Pro Bowl Selection

t'vondre sweat
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returns the ball after stripping it from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sweat was one of the better interior defensive tackles last season as a rookie. The 6-foot-4, 362-pound behemoth had 31 solo tackles, which ranked 20th amongst defensive tackles, per PFF, and he added 23 pressures. Sweat was graded as the 16th best defensive tackle in the league in 2024. In Year Two, I fully expect him to break out and cement himself as one of the top interior linemen in the NFL.

