Titans Rookie Elic Ayomanor Shares Humble Reaction to Record

The record may not be where these rookies want it to be, but Elic Ayomanor is one of many Tennessee Titans rookies that is holding his head high. Coming off a hamstring injury, Ayomanor is set to return to the field in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two weeks ago, the Titans fell to 0-4 in the division after their three point loss to the Houston Texans. With Ayomanor on the sideline last week, they lost by just six points to a red-hot Seattle Seahawks team. Now with Ayomanor back, this offense has a chance to look the best it has all season.

Elic Ayomanor Keeps a Positive Mindset

Even though players like Cam Ward, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm are all rookies, they manage to remain as positive as anyone. Losing ten of their first 11 NFL games is far from ideal, but they've shown just how resilient they are and how prepared they are to turn things around.

"Obviously we're a young team and we have a far way to go, but I think we're making progress," Ayomanor said on Thanksgiving. "Obviously it's not showing up on the win column, that's something that would really show us we're making progress, but at the end of the day you just have to come back to work and try to get better everyday."

When talking with the media, Ayomanor said it's a blessing to be able to practice and be in an NFL locker room on Thanksgiving. He discussed potentially playing on Thanksgiving next year, something the Titans haven't done since 2008.

Ayomanor Praises Cam Ward

Whenever someone tells you Cam Ward sucks, send them this.



This mf is special and I won’t hear any different.



Imagine how he’d look with Shanahan, the Lions, Vikings, etc.pic.twitter.com/AyIwklqSrm — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 25, 2025

To no surprise, the 22-year-old wideout had high praise for his quarterback. Even though Ayomanor didn't play against the Seahawks, he's still second on the team with 334 receiving yards. Ward has had no choice but to look Ayomanor's way as Calvin Ridley's season ending injury and Tyler Lockett's request for a release have left this team extremely thin at wide receiver.

"I think Cam had a great game last game," Ayomanor added. "Obviously I was on the sideline watching, but I remember after the first drive I was like Cam's really in a groove right now. It was great to see that."

While the Titans ruled four players out of their upcoming game against the Jaguars, Ayomanor said he "feels pretty good" and doesn't mind playing in the cold. The weather doesn't seem to be affecting his hamstring which bodes well for the Titans chances on November 30.

