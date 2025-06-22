Titans WR Hopes to Shed 'Bust' Label
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has widely been considered a disappointment since starting his career in the NFL.
Burks has only one touchdown over his first three seasons in the league, and it came in his rookie season back in 2022.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin listed Burks as a player who is looking to prove himself in the upcoming season.
"The minute the Tennessee Titans made Burks their first-round pick, the Arkansas product faced unfair expectations, literally entering with the selection acquired in the club's trade of star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles," Benjamin wrote.
"Things have only gone downhill since then, with Burks missing a combined 25 games due to various injuries, including a torn ACL, over his first three seasons. His best bet for 2025 is quietly building chemistry with new quarterback Cam Ward as the team's No. 3 pass catcher."
Burks is still recovering from that harrowing ACL injury, and that is putting him in a tough spot as he tries to make the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
Despite being a former first-round pick, Burks' spot on the roster is anything but secure. The team drafted Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the draft while also signing Xavier Restrepo in undrafted free agency.
The Titans paired Restrepo with his college quarterback in Cam Ward, so there's potential for him to also usurp a spot on the team for the upcoming season.
On top of that, the Titans signed Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett, two veterans who could very well be ahead of Burks on the depth chart.
There's hope that Burks can figure things out this offseason, but things are looking bleak for the former first-round pick.
