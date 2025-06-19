Cam Ward Could Change Everything For Titans
The Tennessee Titans have the potential to shake things up this season because they selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Football is a team sport, and depth is needed in order to be a good team in the NFL, but having a good quarterback can raise the floor or potential of any squad.
The Titans hope that taking Ward could immediately catapult them up the NFL standings.
"One home run pick at quarterback can change everything," Yahoo! Sports contributor Frank Schwab wrote.
"If an improved offensive line helps Cam Ward, Ward hits his rookie ceiling and a defense that wasn't too bad last season takes even a modest step forward (getting 2024 bust L'Jarius Sneed healthy would help), the Titans could flirt with a .500 record. That would be a great season for the Titans."
Ward has definitely given the Titans a lot of hope and optimism during the offseason. He has set the tone for the team during OTAs and minicamp, giving the Titans a swagger and competitive edge they were lacking last year.
Looking good in practice is half the battle, but he needs to be able to translate that into some positive play when the Titans take the field in the fall.
Ward is learning the playbook and is on pace to usurp the starting quarterback job from Will Levis, but he needs to be able to prove during the preseason that he is capable of executing a game plan.
If Ward is able to live up to the hype that he had in the pre-draft process and play like he has in OTA's and minicamp, the Titans should be a much better team than they were a year ago.
