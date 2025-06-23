Titans 2025 Offensive Stat Predictions
Despite having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have somehow flown under the radar. Once the season kicks off, though, all eyes will be on Tennessee and their new offense led by Cam Ward as they take on one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Denver Broncos.
It won't be hard for this Titans team to raise the bar from 2024 where they won just three games. What will this new offense look like? Let's dive into it.
QB Cam Ward
- 3,849 yards
- 22 touchdowns
- 12 interceptions
When predicting what Ward will do in 2025, I looked closely at Caleb Williams' rookie season. Williams was the most-sacked quarterback in the league and still mustered 20 touchdown passes and only threw six interceptions. Ward will have more time to throw after Dan Moore was added at left tackle, as well as the addition of Kevin Zeitler to give the Titans a more complete offensive line. However, he will also take more chances, which will naturally lead to more turnovers. However, if he puts up these numbers, hovers in the middle of the pack in EPA per play, and shows clear progression as the year goes on, that would be a big win for the Titans.
Running Backs
- Tony Pollard: 210 carries, 924 yards, 7 touchdowns, 30 catches, 171 yards
- Tyjae Spears: 145 carries, 624 yards, 4 touchdowns, 42 catches, 313 yards, 2 touchdowns
While other running backs will get sporadic touches, Pollard and Spears are the unquestioned top two guys in the backfield. Spears dealt with injuries last season that kept him out of five games, but with him back and healthy, I'd expect a more split backfield look with Pollard still getting the majority of the carries, but Spears adding a lot as a versatile pass-catching back.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
- Calvin Ridley: 66 catches, 977 yards, 6 touchdowns
- Chig Okonkwo: 54 catches, 507 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Elic Ayomanor: 45 catches, 585 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Tyler Lockett: 39 catches, 468 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Chimere Dike: 30 catches, 418 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Josh Whyle: 24 catches, 191 yards, 1 touchdown
- Van Jefferson: 23 catches, 219 yards, 1 touchdown
Ridley will be the most-targeted receiver on the roster, but don't be surprised to see fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor become more of a focal point in the passing game as the year goes on. Okonkwo will continue being a big-bodied safety blanket while Tyler Lockett lends a solid veteran hand in the room.
Overall, the Titans will be throwing the ball a lot, especially late in games to try to keep up and win. If Ward can keep the turnovers to a minimum, and the defense can finish higher than 25th in EPA per play like they did in 2024, Tennessee can be a tough out each and every week.
