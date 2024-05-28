Aaron Rodgers Studied Titans QB to Improve Game
NASHVILLE — Despite some controversial off-field views, Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, is a football intellect who diligently studies film to uncover valuable insights from other quarterbacks.
According to an ESPN football analyst, the New York Jets quarterback proactively sought footage of a former Tennessee Titans quarterback, learning to function in a play-action offense.
In his podcast "This Is Football," Kevin Clark discussed how Aaron Rodgers sought game film of former Titan quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Rodgers was particularly interested in learning how Tannehill worked within the confines of an offense based on the play action, like Matt LaFleur's offense with the Green Bay Packers.
"He said Tannehill was one of the best to ever do it when it comes to standing in the pocket and delivering blind throws, Clark said of Rodgers. "Aaron loved watching Ryan Tannehill throw those darts over the middle."
In 2018, LaFleur served as the Titans' offensive coordinator before taking on the role of head coach for the Packers in 2019. During that same year, Tannehill was traded to the Titans from the Dolphins.
Tannehill's time as the quarterback marked one of the Titans' most successful three-season periods (2019-2021), demonstrating his ability to lead and perform under pressure.
Tannehill, 35, spent the last five seasons with the Titans. Prior to that, he played for the Miami Dolphins for six years. During his time with the Titans, Tannehill started 63 games and won 39. His most successful years coincided with Arthur Smith's tenure as coordinator, as Smith ran a similar style of play.
Last season, Tannehill completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 10 games and eight starts. Tannehill faced challenges with injuries and ultimately lost the starting position to rookie Will Levis.
