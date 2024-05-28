Titans QB Shares Love for New WR
The Tennessee Titans offense is armored with many new weapons, including Tyler Boyd, the most recent player to join the team.
Boyd, 29, comes to the Titans after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. During the last five years, he played under offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is now Tennessee's head coach.
Having Boyd on board should help second-year quarterback Will Levis tremendously in learning the offense and growing more comfortable in Callahan's system.
"It's cool to be able to watch all these cutups of him balling out, making all these plays and on the teach tape running these routes exactly like how we're telling everyone else to," Levis said via ESPN. "That's going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who's been in the offense and knows what it's like when the bolts are flying."
Levis struggled in his rookie season with accuracy, so the Titans went above and beyond to try and make his job easier by stacking his receiver room with Calvin Ridley and Boyd to team up with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks.
While Ridley and Hopkins will eat up most of the targets, Boyd may end up playing the most valuable role among the receivers given his experience in the system.
Sundays are the test in the fall for the Titans, but the preparation throughout the week will be Boyd's time to truly make his mark and try to turn Levis into the quarterback the team needs him to be.
