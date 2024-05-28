Titans Have Excess Cap Space After Latest Deals
NASHVILLE — Wide receiver Tyler Boyd and tight end Nick Vannett are the latest members of the Tennessee Titans. Their signings are another step in the rebuild spearheaded by Titans general manager Ran Carthon.
Just to recap, the Titans started this offseason with an effective cap space of $72,534,425, as reported by OverTheCap.com. This is calculated by subtracting the team's total salary cap number from the league's overall cap limit once they have signed at least 51 players and their rookie class.
As per the latest data from Over The Cap, Boyd has inked a contract worth $2.4 million, with a solid $1.2 million guaranteed. This means his cap hit will also be $2.4 million.
Boyd (6-2, 203) spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He totaled 513 career receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. Upon departing Cincinnati, he was ranked fourth in franchise history in receptions and seventh in receiving yards. During his time in Cincinnati, he played in 120 games with 77 starts and an additional seven postseason contests with six starts.
Vannett's deal is $1,210,000 with no guaranteed money and a $985,000 cap hit.
Vannett (6-5, 257) has eight years of NFL experience. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he was later traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He has also played for the Denver Broncos (2020), New Orleans Saints (2021-22), New York Giants (2022), Houston Texans (2023), and most recently the Los Angeles Chargers (2023). In his 94 career games, he has made 43 starts and caught 91 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns.
Both deals are quite affordable, leaving the Titans with $20,029,878 million in effective cap space. With this much cap room, the Titans could potentially sign more players in the upcoming weeks.
"We got to position ourselves that there going to be guys that come free in June and July, like when we got D Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), that we have to have the space for and be able to afford it," Carthon said during the NFL Combine. "Plus, we have to have money for operating costs moving forward throughout the fall, which I think for most of the season, we're in the top five in having space available. So, we plan to be active. But we're going to be patient and let everything come to us."
