Analyst Believes Titans Have Sleeper at RB
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is poised to make a significant transition in the 2024 National Football League season. From being Derrick King's understudy, he now has the opportunity to emerge as a potential star.
Spears recently listed players considered under-the-radar in the American Football Conference on CBS Sports.
"Spears may be the most recognizable name on this list, but I still think he applies as flying under the radar when you factor in the arrival of Tony Pollard in free agency," Tyler Sullivan wrote on CBSSports.com. "Spears is a speedy dual-threat back for Tennessee, posting 52 receptions during his rookie season. Those opportunities as a pass catcher should remain along with an added workload as a runner to form a one-two punch with Pollard in the post-Derrick Henry backfield in Nashville."
As Tyjae embarks on his second year, it's important to reflect on his impressive rookie season. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft, he left a mark with 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. But it's his versatility that truly sets him apart, with 52 receptions for 385 yards. He's not just a runner, he's a dual-threat back, a player who can keep the defense guessing with his multifaceted playing style.
Before this year's draft, Carthon clarified his feelings about Spears during the NFL Combine.
"He's very passionate about football," Carthon said. "He loves the game. He's a hard worker. And I think you guys that have gotten to know him know that's how he's wired and you love that about him. Tyjae's one of those guys that's always in the building. I know there were a lot of concerns about his knee coming out, and that was the big question this time of year and after we drafted him. But we're talking about a guy that never missed a practice, never missed a game. And he's, for lack of a better way to put it, he's made of the right (stuff). And those are the type of guys that we want to have in our program."
