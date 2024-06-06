Former Titans Coach Named One of NFL's Biggest Mistakes
ASHVILLE — In a surprising turn of events, the 2024 NFL hiring cycle saw the exclusion of former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, a decision that has sent shock waves across football circles.
Despite his extensive experience and at least two interviews, Vrabel was left empty-handed as those teams opted for other candidates, a deeply disappointing turn of events for the respected coach.
A recent Sports Illustrated believes none of the available jobs going to Vrabel was such a travesty that it was labeled one of the worst offseason decisions in the National Football League.
SI's Albert Breer followed Connor Orr's point that former New England Patriots multiple Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick also did not get a head coaching job.
"It's ridiculous that there were eight job openings, and Vrabel and Belichick were still standing when the music stopped," Breer wrote. "My suspicion? Dumb, backwards reasoning."
When Amy Adams Strunk, the owner of the Tennessee Titans, announced Vrabel's firing on Jan. 9, most observers assumed that despite two consecutive losing seasons, the former NFL Coach of the Year would have no issue finding another coaching job.
"Both guys run detailed, demanding programs," Breer continued. "Neither guy is going to give some dude in corporate warm feelings as a co-worker. Which, more and more, I think is a problem for NFL owners. They want people to like to come to the office. They want to be able to play with the toy they bought themselves. They want to get some validation of their own genius from the guys they hire."
In six seasons, Vrabel's Titans teams made the playoffs three consecutive years, including an AFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Despite this success, consecutive losing seasons — including a 6-18 record in his final 24 games — led to Vrabel's exit and the hiring of Brian Callahan.
"Coaches such as Vrabel and Belichick won’t prioritize those things," Breer wrote. "But if you ask their assistants or their players about them, they’ll explain how those guys make everyone in a team’s football operation better. Unfortunately, in some organizations, that’s not the top priority anymore."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!