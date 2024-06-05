Tennessee Titans OL Coach Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have bestowed the honor of the 2024 Paul' Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award upon Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the sport.
On Tuesday, Callahan and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo were announced as the 24th and 25th recipients of the highly prestigious Dr. Z Award. This esteemed award, instituted by the PFWA in 2014, is named after Zimmerman, a legendary figure who covered the National Football League for 29 years as Sports Illustrated's lead pro football writer during his 55-year career in journalism.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan had the privilege of telling his father about the award in front of the team after Tuesday's practice.
"Yeah, that was pretty cool," Brian Callahan said. "To be recognized for a Lifetime Achievement Award, I think, in any field is a pretty tremendous honor. It's one that I don't think he takes lightly. But it's cool for me to be able to tell that to him. But, he's certainly deserving of it. I mean, what he's done over his career and the players he's helped along the way one, becoming really good players and two, make a lot of money, and that's ultimately what you want to do as a coach is put those guys in position to have success."
"Really cool moment for him to be able to—offensive line coaches don't get honored very often like that. And so, very deserving and proud of him. It's pretty cool. Pretty cool for him."
Over his illustrious career in the NFL, spanning 22 seasons as an offensive line coach and seven years as an offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan has left an indelible mark. His guidance has led to an impressive 35 Pro Bowl selections for 14 of his offensive linemen.
Callahan spent the previous four seasons (2020-23) with Cleveland as the offensive line coach. He also coached with Washington (2015-19), Dallas (2012-14), New York Jets (2008-11), Oakland (1998-2003; including 2002-03 as head coach), and began his NFL career with Philadelphia (1995-97). He was head coach at Nebraska (2004-07) as part of a 15-season collegiate coaching career, and also spent two seasons in the high school ranks.
As it goes the elder Callahan was so busy coaching until the last moment of practice he nearly missed the applause from his team.
"I told him when we broke the team down," Brian Callahan said. "Well, he was talking about whatever happened the last play before we brought it up. And so, he didn't even hear me. I told the team that he wins this award, and I look over and he's talking to Scott (Fuchs), and he kind of looks at me like, 'What did I miss?' I was like, 'Come on over here.' So, he said a couple brief words and just was thankful for the honor."
"But yeah, he's kind of in full coach mode and didn't really understand what I was telling him in the moment. So, everyone's cheering for him and he's looking at me like, 'What is going on?'"
