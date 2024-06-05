Titans DC Shuts Down Concerns About L'Jarius Sneed
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was confident in his answer about a star defensive back during Wednesday's press conference before the Titans second mandatory minicamp session.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was a partial participant during Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. Sneed stretched and warmed up with the team before doing side workouts with the training staff.
Wilson had no problem clarifying that Sneed wouldn't be an issue heading into training camp.
"I'm not concerned. He's done it over and over again," Wilson said. "This is a production business. Have you seen him produce? He's going to produce here. He's a smart guy... The big thing for him is what he did in Kansas City and how he's putting in our terminology. It's about him being healthy and him being ready to go for the first game of the season when we line up and it's time to compete."
First-year coach Callahan also addressed Sneed's situation during Tuesday's press conference.
"Yeah, it's a management thing," Callahan said. "They managed him in Kansas City. We'll manage him here. And so, he's working back from all the things he's got to work back from. But, it'll be a management thing throughout the course of training camp and into the season."
The 6'1", 192-pound corner joined the Titans after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020-2023), where he had 10 interceptions and 40 passes defended. He has started 13 postseason games with 75 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and seven passes defended in his playoff career. Last season, Sneed amassed 78 tackles, two interceptions, a career-best 14 passes defended, and a fumble recovery.
