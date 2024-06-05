Titans Takeaways: OL Shake Up, Will Levis Making Changes
NASHVILLE — First-year head coach Brian Callahan led the Tennessee Titans through Tuesday's first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Due to adverse weather conditions, the team was forced to conduct their practice indoors, utilizing the domed facility.
There's a lot to process, so let's get right into some highlights.
Roll Call
Callahan said every player on the team was in attendance on Tuesday, which is a good sign. However, Defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, tackle Jaelyn Duncan, defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, defensive lineman TK McLendon, and wide receiver Colton Dowell weren't participants during the media viewing window.
Callahan provided updates on the players' health, stating that Sweat, who is rehabbing an undisclosed minor injury, should be back on the field in time for training camp and could even return next week. This news is a positive sign for the team's overall health and readiness.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed stretched with the team but didn't participate in drills during Tuesday's session. Callahan explained the thought process of having Sneed skip.
"Yeah, it's a management thing," Callahan said. "They managed him in Kansas City. We'll manage him here. And so, he's working back from all the things he's got to work back from. But, it'll be a management thing throughout the course of training camp and into the season."
John Ojukwu Takes Advantage of Opportunity
It's no secret the Titans need a right tackle. Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan would be the top internal candidates, but they have yet to be available to practice.
Ojukwu, a 2023 undrafted free agent out of Boise, is stepping up by taking reps with the first team.
"He's doing everything that you would want a player in that situation to do. He takes it very seriously," Callahan said about Ojukwu. "He's outstanding in the meeting room. He's taken the scheme, and he's learned it. I've been really surprised. He's a guy that I didn't know much about, and as he's gotten more opportunities, he started to show up. And when you're a guy in that position, that's all you can ask for.
"And so, he keeps stacking good days together. And so again, we'll see when we get to training camp what that looks like. But he's done everything you could possibly do with an opportunity that he's been given, and that's always good to see."
Saadiq Charles makes a positive impression
Charles flew under the radar as one of several free agent signings by Titans general manager Ran Carthon this offseason. However, Titan fans should start paying attention to the former Washington Commander.
Charles is firmly in the mix to be starting right guard this season. Callahan expressed optimism about Charles.
"You see Saahdiq's strength and power and those things do show up. His athleticism," Callahan said. "And he's learning a lot of new techniques as well. So that's been fun to see him grow. You see him starting to take the next step as the days have gone by here. Been good to see from him. So there's a lot to like about Saahdiq and he's got some experience playing as well. So, you hope that he's another guy that can really ascend as he learns more and more."
Will Levis Tweaks Mechanics
Levis didn't have the most accurate day, but it's kind of like a pitcher giving up hits in spring training because he's trying out different pitches in scenarios he usually wouldn't.
Callahan discussed how the changes to Levis's throwing motion would be good in the long term.
"That's been great," Callahan said. "I think one of the things I enjoy about Will is he's incredibly coachable. He's got a great perspective and he's got great awareness of his body mechanics. Some guys, just a natural thing, they just feel what you're coaching, and he's done a great job. I think he sees the benefit in his mechanical improvement and his accuracy. I've been really pleased with how much he's taken, and translated into actually doing it, which has been fun to watch."
Caleb Farley On Special Teams
Wide receiver Treylon Burks got many headlines after Tuesday's practice when reporters noticed he was a gunner on some punts. However, the Titans 2021 first-round pick cornerback Caleb Farley also practiced at the gunner position. That's not where teams ideally would want first-rounders but they're both at deep positions.
"Yeah, you have to. The same reason," Callahan said. "If you're not one of the top two or three guys, you're going to have to contribute on teams. And he's a guy in that mold that if you're trying to get a hat on game day and be one of the 46 active, you've got to play a role on special teams, especially as a skill player."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!