Analyst Names Titans Best and Worst Position Groups
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of question marks for the upcoming season. With the sixth-highest roster turnover, hiring a new general manager and coaching staff, there is uncertainty about how this one offseason hyper-rebuild will play out.
Mike Clay from ESPN did a season projection for every team that included records, stats, and rankings. The Titans were rather pedestrian with all the grades but the wide receiver and linebacker group stood out the most.
Unsurprisingly to most, the Tennessee receivers were the highest-rated position for the Titans with a 3.1 grade on a scale from 0-4. The Titans did invest a lot of money this offseason into receivers, bringing in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to help second-year quarterback Will Levis. Adding Deandre Hopkins with the pair mentioned above, the Titans rank fifth in the NFL for the most amount of money invested at receiver.
With that said the Titans just had one receiver to have at least 1,000 yards in the projections. Ridley led the team with exactly 1,000 yards on 73 receptions and seven touchdown grabs.
Linebacking was the Titans’ biggest weakness graded at a 0.1, the group finished dead last in the NFL at the position. After losing Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency, there was an expected talent drop in the Titans’ linebacking play, but with no proven linebackers joining the defense is the position with the most concern.
Al-Shaair’s replacement is former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Kenneth Murray. Murray has always had the athletic tools to do it all as a linebacker. He is very good at going downhill, plugging gaps, and blitzing the quarterback, but his inconsistent tackling and pass coverage have played him off the field before.
With the additions of T’Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Day-Joseph on the defensive line, the linebackers should have support plugging up the middle.
