Every Interview Titans Have Scheduled This Week

While there are a ton of coaches the Tennessee Titans have expressed interest in, they only officially have three more interviews scheduled for this week.

Those three include former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Keep in mind, all three of these are in-person interviews. Now that a few of their other candidates have been knocked out of the playoffs (Jeff Hafley and Jesse Minter), a few more interviews will likely be scheduled for this week.

Either way, all eyes are on John Harbaugh and the decision he makes. Knowing the Titans are among his top four teams, it's safe to assume they'll add him to an already packed schedule.

January 12 - Raheem Morris

The Titans first week concluded as they brought in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for an interview on the 10th. After taking a day off, they're ready to regroup and interview their eighth candidate so far.

Morris was able to turn the Falcons season around tremendously as they nearly won the division. Even though they were officially eliminated for months, the Falcons ended with an 8-9 record that bumped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs despite them beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Morris went 8-9 in both of his seasons with the Falcons as his overall record now sits at 37-56. Yes, he's a two-time Super Bowl Champion, but both of those rings came when he was an assistant coach. Other than being the head coach of the Falcons, Morris got his start as the Bucs HC from 2009-11.

January 14 - Mike McDaniel

The things McDaniel could do with rookie quarterback Cam Ward are amazing. The sky truly is the limit and this would be a pairing that could shock a lot of people.

McDaniel has a 35-33 regular season record though he's .500 overall as he's lost both of the playoff games he coached. Things weren't looking too good in Miami, but McDaniel will thrive on a new team and Tennessee would love to have him.

January 17 - Mike McCarthy

While it's surprising it took this long to bring in McCarthy, this has been a name long linked to the Titans. The Super Bowl Champion head coach has far more experience than both of these names combined, and he still has a lot to bring to the table.

McCarthy is 185-123-2 overall which includes his 11-11 record in the playoffs. Not many coaches (other than Harbaugh) have coached 22 playoff games, so that type of experience is invaluable and something the Titans should be all over.

