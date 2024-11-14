Former Titans Coach Named Cowboys Candidate
A former Tennessee Titans head coach is being viewed as a serious contender to end up becoming the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Of course, that former coach is Mike Vrabel. After parting ways with the Titans during the offseason, he is currently working as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. He could be back on the sideline soon.
With the Cowboys struggling mightily this season and the season-ending injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy seems likely to be on his way out of town. Dallas would then search for the guy that they think can take them back to Super Bowl contention.
Vrabel is expected to be among the potential top candidates for the job.
Blogging the Boys recently took a look at some candidates who could come up in the Cowboys' search. Vrabel was on that list and they think he would be a good choice.
"Mike Vrabel was shockingly fired by the Titans after going 54-45 in six seasons, including three straight playoff appearances," they wrote. "His Titans teams were always extremely physical, fundamentally sound, and found ways to win ugly games. Basically the opposite of what the Cowboys have been this whole century."
Bringing in a change of culture would be a must for Dallas. They are not going to be fine with anything other than winning.
Jerry Jones has been frustrated with the way the team has played over the last couple of years. Even last season, after a very successful regular season, they came through with a dud of a performance in the Wild Card against the Green Bay Packers.
One thing that Vrabel does bring to a team is a hard-nosed winning culture. He expects excellence from his players and he expects them to play hard each and every week. McCarthy has not gotten that kind of effort out of his teams.
There are quite a few elite candidates who could and the job. A few of the other names on the list were Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, and Todd Monken. Surprisingly, Bill Belichick was not included.
All of that being said, Vrabel would likely love to get back on the sideline following a year away from being a head coach. Landing with the Cowboys would be a very intriguing place for Vrabel and he'll be a candidate to watch closely for Dallas and any other team searching for a new head coach in the offseason.