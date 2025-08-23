Grading Titans' Cam Ward's Performance vs. Vikings
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward may have put together his best performance yet after a 23-13 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium.
In the win, Ward led the Titans offense in a pair of drives, going 3-of-4 with 36 yards. While he didn't throw for his first touchdown in the NFL, he led the Titans on a scoring drive for his second offensive possession. Overall, Ward's performance earned a "B+."
Ward Has Strong Showing vs. Vikings
"It was exactly what we wanted to see," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "(Cam) led a long drive, he was efficient, he was accurate. … It was good to have that last experience."
Ward was efficient and accurate against the Vikings. The only reason why he doesn't get an "A" is because of his first drive, where the Titans went three-and-out. However, the second drive was exactly what Titans fans should want to see from the No. 1 overall pick.
Starting on their own 10-yard line, it took just five plays for the Titans to get across midfield. Completions to Van Jefferson and Elic Ayomanor accounted for 30 yards, while rookie running back Kalel Mullings ran the ball three times for 22 yards, including a 17-yard gain on one play.
Once the Titans got into Vikings territory, running back Julius Chestnut stepped up, converting a major fourth down on a 17-yard carry and catching a pass on third down that turned into a first when Minnesota was called for defensive holding.
Chestnut eventually ran the ball in for a one-yard touchdown, ending Ward's night and preseason.
"I know what I am capable of doing on the football field," Ward said postgame via Wyatt. "Coach Callahan knows that, so I am excited. He is going to put the ball in my hands, and I'm glad he's doing it."
Ward still has a long way to go, but his growth in the preseason is a sign of what could be coming.
The No. 1 overall pick will make his official NFL debut on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.
