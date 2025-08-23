Titans RB Might Earn Roster Spot After TD
The Tennessee Titans are encountering some difficult roster decisions going into the weekend with the 53-man roster cutoff deadline just a few days away.
One of the players on the roster bubble is running back Julius Chestnut, who is entering his fourth season with the Titans. Chestnut ran the ball five times for 28 yards and a touchdown in the team's preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Earlier on the touchdown drive, Chestnut had a 17-yard gain on 4th-and-1 that kept Tennessee's scoring chances alive and bulldozed the offense into the red zone.
Chestnut faces a tough circumstance after the team drafted Kalel Mullings in the sixth round of the NFL Draft out of Michigan. He's expected to be the team's No. 3 running back, a role Chestnut had in 2024. This could mean Chestnut is on the outside looking in come final cuts, but his inclusion in the first-team offense could be a sign that the Titans wish to keep him.
Tony Pollard sat out of the game like many other veterans also had and Tyjae Spears is currently on the sidelines with a high ankle sprain. While Mullings could have gotten the bulk of the carries with the starters, it was Chestnut who had that honor instead.
That should send a message in how the Titans feel about Chestnut over other running backs on the roster, like Mullings, Jordan Mims and Jermar Jefferson. Perhaps this is a sign that Chestnut is part of the Titans' plans moving forward.
Mullings should have a roster spot, but it isn't a guarantee as a sixth-round pick. The team could also be without Spears for the first part of the season, so the Titans could opt to place him on injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. That would open a roster spot up for him.
The Titans could also carry four running backs, bringing Pollard, Spears, Mullings and Chestnut on board. Chestnut could have a special teams role that he held last year that could help him in his efforts to remain with the Titans 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!