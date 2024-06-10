NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Titans
Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans are hoping to power past the expectations that many have projected for them in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Many believe they will be one of the worst teams in the NFL and end up with another high draft pick in 2025.
Despite the lack of belief in what the Titans have built, the team itself firmly believes that they can shock the world and be a playoff team.
A lot of that hope rides on the arm of Levis. The second-year quarterback showed signs of massive potential during his rookie season. Now, he'll be tasked with the tough job of taking a big sophomore year leap.
While most of the media isn't high on Tennessee, there are a select few who think that the franchise could surprise the league. One of those media members if none other than NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.
Brooks made a very bold prediction for the Titans looking ahead to 2024. He thinks that the team has the talent and potential to undergo a "worst to first" transition.
"If WR Calvin Ridley, RB Tony Pollard, slot Tyler Boyd, and C Lloyd Cushenberry III add some stability around the quarterback and the defense rises up under new coordinator Dennard Wilson, the Titans could shock the football world with a worst-to-first rise."
Those are high hopes, but they are hopes that Tennessee believes are well within their grasp.
The Titans went out and made aggressive moves throughout the NFL offseason. Among those moves were the additions of Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and Calvin Ridley. All three of those players are set to be massive impact players for Tennessee.
Speaking of Levis, he is the franchise quarterback that the front office has been wanting. During his rookie season, he completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Those numbers show the promise of a very bright future for the young signal caller.
All of the pieces are in place for the Titans to compete for a spot in the playoffs. A first-place finish in the AFC South division would be difficult, as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans look very good. But, behind the Texans, Tennessee is more than capable of being better than the other two teams in the dvision.
Expect to see the Titans come out with a chip on their shoulder this season. The media discounting them will give extra motivation. If Levis can take the next step and the team around him has improved as much as it looks on paper, Tennessee could be a sleeper team to watch.
