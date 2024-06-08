Titans Have One Hole Remaining on Offense
If the Tennessee Titans are going to return to relevancy in the 2024 season, their offensive line must improve.
While JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Daniel Brunskill appear to be locks for the starting lineup, the right tackle spot is vacant at the moment.
That's why Bleacher Report says right tackle is the most important position battle for the Titans going into training camp.
"The biggest question mark on that offensive line is right tackle. The position was a pain point for the Titans until Chris Hubbard stabilized it to some extent. This year, the Titans will hope at least one of their young linemen are up to the challenge," Bleacher Report writes.
There are three viable options for the Titans for the starting right tackle spot: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jaelyn Duncan and Leroy Watson.
Petit-Frere should be the favorite as he was a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. He only played three games last season due to suspension and injury, but he's healthy now and could be the favorite going into camp.
Duncan started five games for the Titans last season towards the end of 2023, but he lost his starting job by the end of the year.
Watson could be the dark horse in the race. He worked with coach Bill Callahan last year and the team traded for him in April for a seventh-round pick, which shows that the Titans really want him in the building.
Ultimately, this trio will push one another, and that will help produce the best possible starter for the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!