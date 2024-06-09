Titans Have Easy Option With Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans have a backup quarterback battle that only makes sense on paper. The team is testing to see which of the two - Mason Rudolph or Malik Willis - are best suited to back up Will Levis. And anyone making predictions believes it'll be Rudolph.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback help lead the team to the playoffs last season and beat out former first-round pick Kenny Pickett by the end of the season. He went into free agency with some optimism he could compete for a starting job elsewhere, eventually finding himself in Tennessee with the Titans.
Meanwhile, Willis is entering his third NFL season and is 1-2 as a starter with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
To this point, Willis hasn't shown much progress as an NFL quarterback, but his potential and athleticism make him an interesting prospect. Tennessee has to do their due diligence on him as he enters just his third season, but chances are he ends up the QB3 behind Rudolph.
So, if the Titans are looking to add value to their team and not waste a roster spot on a third-string quarterback, there's an easy move for Willis. Some team, some where is going to think of him as an athlete and someone they can make the most out of. It may not be for anything more than a fifth or sixth-round pick, but trading him for some value makes sense.
Teams outside of Tennessee will view Willis as a player they can test at other roles. Meanwhile, the Titans could find a third string quarterback just about anywhere, and there are still notable names on the free agent market - starting with Ryan Tannehill.
It just makes too much sense to move on before it's too late. And with Rudolph coming in to claim the backup job, Willis's time in Tennessee should be coming to an end.
