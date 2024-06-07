Titans' Caleb Farley Thought Football Career Was Over
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exudes infectious energy despite facing numerous trials and tribulations that most would find too heavy to bear.
Farley endured an injury while playing sports and also dealt with the tragic losses of both his parents at a young age. In 2018, his mother passed away from breast cancer. Then, in August 2023, his father died in a house explosion in North Carolina caused by a natural gas leak. Farley was on the PUP list with the team and rushed home after the accident.
Farley played college football at Virginia Tech. Despite multiple injuries that required surgery during his college career, the Titans selected him as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short after just three games due to a knee injury, and he landed on injured reserve in 2022 after nine games due to a back injury. Furthermore, he could not play during the 2023 season due to further back problems. Since being drafted, he has only played 12 games.
Many people would've folded under the pressure, but Farley continues to find ways to remain thankful for life and his opportunity to play in the National Football League.
"I've been feeling extremely grateful," Farley told reporters after Thursday's practice. "I don't think you guys understand. I really truly believed I would never play football again. To be out here and running around, I just feel grateful."
Titans' defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, praised the 25-year-old for overcoming adversity.
"I remember when Caleb came out of Virginia Tech, he had all of the talent in the world," Wilson told reporters before Tuesday's practice. "With him, the length, he had the speed, the physicality, he's a very smart player. Being here, Caleb puts a smile on my face every day I walk in that room because he's had to fight through adversity and never wavered. He attacks the day with purpose. For me, to see a guy go through some of the things he's gone through and still stand as a young man and still try to chase his dream and be the best version of himself, I love it. He's a smart player, he picks up what you ask him to do."
Farley faces a challenging path to earning a spot on the 53-man roster, especially after the addition of Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed, as well as the drafting of Jarvis Brownlee in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It's possible that he will need to contribute on special teams to secure a position on the team.
"If you're not one of the top two or three guys, you're going to have to contribute on teams," first-year Titans coach Brian Callahan said. "And he's a guy in that mold that if you're trying to get a hat on game day and be one of the 46 active, you've got to play a role on special teams, especially as a skill player."
Going from first-rounder to playing special teams as a gunner would be humbling for most players. Farley, however, is thrilled to be on the field at any position.
"I felt hopeless and helpless, and somehow, I'm still standing here in cleats, practicing," Farley said. "This is my fourth season, the last year of my deal. I am ready to empty the tank and let it go."
