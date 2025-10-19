NFL Hits Three Titans Defenders with Fines
The National Football League has been consistent in issuing fines to players, whether they were called for flags on the field or not. In the Tennessee Titans Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, three different players were met with hefty fines.
CB L'Jarius Sneed got the worst of it with a $23,186 fine. Titans' reporter Easton Freeze notes the fine was for the use of his helmet in the second quarter, a play he wasn't flagged for. Ultimately, the NFL is doing everything in their power to make up for the mistakes their referees are making.
Missed calls are going to happen, but these fines have become a guarantee. Some of the top players in the league are being fined for their comments, taunting, use of the helmet, and everything in-between. For DL Jeffery Simmons, it's all of the above.
Simmons, who's been a one man wreaking crew for the Titans, was met with a $12,172 fine. His fine was due to "striking, kicking, tripping, and kneeing" all of which took place in the first quarter. Ultimately, it was a laundry list that went against one of the Titans' two "untouchable" players at the trade deadline.
Elsewhere, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones was fined $11,593 for his facemask in the third quarter. Jones, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract in the offseason, was fined less than one percent of his contract. An $11K fine would put a dent in the average worker, but it's peanuts to these players.
In total, Sneed was fined $579 fewer than both Simmons and Jones combined. The NFL's strict policy of using the helmet directly relates to cutting back on concussions and head injuries, the same thing the Guardian cap was introduced for.
All three of these fines came one day before each player will suit up to play the New England Patriots. Their fines have no direct impact on them playing in Week 7, much to the pleasure of interim HC Mike McCoy.
McCoy has prior head coaching experience, but October 19 will be his first for the Titans. After the team elected to fire Brian Callahan, they're relying on McCoy to not be embarrassed at the expense of their former head coach, Mike Vrabel.
Vrabel's Patriots will be coming into Tennessee with a chip on their shoulder, even though they have a 64.8% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics. No matter how bad Tennessee looked last week, this is one of Week 7's most intriguing matchups.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!