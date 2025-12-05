Titans' Jeffery Simmons Gets Surprise Award Nomination From Jelly Roll

Having been nominated for the third straight year, it's only a matter of time before Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons brings the award home. Simmons is a two-time Second-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, but never before has he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Simmons, 28, continues to exemplify what it means to be a Tennessee Titan. The team drafted him No. 19 overall back in 2019 and he's been a cornerstone of the Titans ever since. Being named as one of the two "untouchables" at the trade deadline, it's clear how much Simmons means to this team.

Jeffery Simmons Discusses His Nomination

.@Titans DT @GrindSimmons94 on Thursday discussing being the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for the third year in a row. pic.twitter.com/oS60IppIWF — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 4, 2025

"We all know what that award means to the NFL," Simmons said. "I know what that award means. Being around the Payton family, it means a lot... When I first heard the story of how much Walter Payton gave back and what that award means to the NFL."

Simmons continued, "It's always an honor to be able to represent Tennessee for the third year in a row, it means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family... It's a blessing to be able to be in a position to continue to build life in my community. It means a lot."

"To get surprised by Jelly [Roll], it means a lot to me especially with him presenting the award. I didn't expect it that day, I was doing my usual Thanksgiving thing and he tapped me on my shoulder and gave the award," Simmons added.

Simmons Continues To Be A Class Act

.@JellyRoll615 surprises @Titans DT @GrindSimmons94 with news that he’s the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for the third year in a row.



WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/cEMTyxZS2n — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 4, 2025

While he's a dominant beast on the football field, Simmons is one of the kindest human beings in the entire world. He expressed just how much getting out into the community means to him, and he hopes the rest of his teammates continue to follow, especially the young guys.

The Titans were able to keep a huge secret as they brought Jelly Roll to training camp to inform Simmons about his nomination. One player from each team is nominated each year, but maybe the third time will finally be the charm for Simmons.

While the award has nothing to do with his performance on the field, Simmons is having a monstrous season. He's just two sacks away from his career high and is just three and a half shy of hitting double digits for the first time in his seven-year career. Simmons has spent all seven of his NFL seasons in Tennessee with the Titans.

