Titans Star Defender Reportedly Off-Limits
After entering their first rebuild in the better part of a decade just last year upon the firing of Mike Vrabel and subsequent hiring of Brian Callahan, the Tennessee Titans, despite their recently acquired bevy of rookie talent, are facing down a potential second rebuild in just two years following the aforementioned Callahan's departure.
Many coaches are given a greater grace period than Callahan, but then again, many coaches win more than four games in 23 attempts. Between his basic inability to stack victories and the occasional tendency to take shots at his own players, the now-former head coach, in the eyes of most, long overstayed his welcome.
And as is tradition when a team overhauls their staff in search of a new head man, rumors of shifting sands swirl ahead of the yearly trade deadline. A common subject of such rumblings for Tennessee specifically has been the team's league-leading defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
On the surface, this makes sense; a young team trying to recoup draft capital ahead of a long-term reset will often "sell high" on their better assets in order to futureproof their franchise to the greatest possible extent.
But according to ESPN's senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, in news that has now been popularized on Twitter (X), Simmons is expected to be off-limits.
It's well known that, upon request at the trade deadline during the 2024 season, Simmons was similarly kept out of the conversation by a Titans front office looking to start anew. Now, at the beginning stages of a similar process, the franchise's attitude hasn't changed.
Simmons was taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and has since remained an integral part of the team throughout multiple stages of their broader development.
This season specifically, despite the Titans' overall struggles, Simmons ties or leagues the league in multiple major categories as a standout defender on a rather run-of-the-mill unit as a whole. While, according to Fowler, other veterans are potentially on the chopping block, Simmons' untouchable state remains as it has been since his joining the team six years ago.
Moving forward, Simmons' veteran presence on the roster, now secured, will likely head Tennessee's band of rookies as the franchise moves toward a new HC and, hopefully, an entirely renewed era of competition.
While they may be in limbo until then, it's a tremendous comfort that the team's arguable best player isn't going anywhere... at least, anytime soon.
