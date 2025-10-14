Cam Ward Fires Back at Titans Ex-HC
For the first time this season, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward steps on the field without Brian Callahan. The Titans decided to move forward without their second-year head coach after starting the season 1-5.
Ward is the fourth straight No. 1 overall QB to have his head coach fired during his first season. It's an unlucky trend that has set plenty of players back, but also allows plenty of room for opportunity.
Having already dealt with two play-callers this season, Ward knows the future is bright. In a subtle shot at his former head coach, Ward let it all out there during an interview with Michael Silver of The Athletic, "I’m not playing how I want to play right now,” he said. “So, once I play how I want to play, I think the league will be f—ed.”
Ward told Silver he "didn't care" to retract his quote from the week prior where he went viral for saying, "If we keep it a buck right now, we ass."
From there, Silver learned of the chaos within the Titans organization. An on-field argument and turmoil behind the scenes resulted in the abrupt firing of Callahan, “There hasn’t been a lot of alignment in this building, but if there’s one thing that everybody agrees on, it’s Cam Ward," he learned from one organizational source.
At this point, Ward knows the team has hit rock bottom. They were just embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10. That loss was about five steps backwards after they had a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in years.
"It’s frustrating for me because I’m not playing how I want to play," Ward said. "I can’t play no damn worse. I can, but s—, I ain’t trying to. The only way is up.”
Silver spoke about the quarterbacks Ward has been watching intently: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Peyton Manning,"I’m trying to watch some, you know, productive quarterbacks to see how they operate. It’ll just help me operate faster, just getting the ball out and getting completions," Ward added.
Through six games, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick has not lived up to the hype. Ward is 111/202, just a 55% completion percentage. He's thrown three touchdowns to four interceptions, with all four of those coming in his last four games. He's thrown for 1,101 yards which is 22nd in the league. Ward has found a way to place 33rd with his 24.9 QBR, a number interim HC Mike McCoy will look to get up immediately.
