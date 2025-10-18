Report: Titans Have Two Trade Deadline Untouchables
With how the Tennessee Titans' 2025 season has gone, it comes as no surprise that they're "open for business" at the trade deadline. Brian Callahan's firing opened the door to a brand new regime, one that is likely to clean house.
While that may end up being the case, The Athletic's Dianna Russini named QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons as the team's untouchables. Ultimately, those two come as no surprise.
Ward has been adamant that he hasn't been able to play quarterback the way he wants to. In college, he was throwing the ball around the field like it's nobody's business. After a 4,313 yard season at Miami, no one expected him to have a 55% completion percentage and average just 183.5 passing yards per game.
The transition from college football to the NFL is no joke, but Ward hasn't been given any help. His receiving core is among the worst in the league, and now he's tasked with playing the New England Patriots without veteran WR Calvin Ridley.
With all of the changes to the Titans' offensive line, Ward has been sacked 25 times. His QBR is abysmal, but Ward clearly hasn't been set up for success like he was with the Hurricanes. With a new head coach, things could begin to change.
The other untouchable is Simmons, a player that has single-handedly put this team on his back. Simmons is making his case to be named First-Team All-Pro, something no one expected a Titans player to do. In reality, Simmons has been that good.
He leads all defensive tackles in numerous categories, and is continuously wreaking havoc on the field. Without Simmons, one can only imagine how much worse this Titans defense would be.
Russini wrote, "The Titans are open for business on every player but QB Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. They are looking to stockpile future picks."
Stockpiling future picks makes sense as that immediately allows their new head coach to build the team that he wants. With a new stadium on the way, a rookie quarterback, and a defensive superstar, there are quite a few bright spots that make the Titans' head coach opening an intriguing one.
While Russini reports the New York Jets are "making calls looking for a kick returner", it would make no sense for the Titans to move WR Chimere Dike. Between Ward, Dike, and fellow rookie WR Elic Ayomanor, that's a trio the Titans offense and special team unit can rely on for years to come. No Titans players have been linked to any specific team, but it's clear this organization is willing to make no shortage of moves in the next few weeks.
