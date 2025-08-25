PFF Reveals Titans Top Preseason Defensive Performers
The Tennessee Titans' 2025 preseason is officially over, and it's time for the team to shift their focus to trimming down the roster. Pretty much everyone on the team got to play at least one preseason game and make their case to the coaching staff.
Defensively, a lot of young guys on the border of making the roster showed out. Cutting players is never easy, but there are a few position battles defensively that are extremely close.
Today, we're going to look at PFF's five highest-rated Titans' defensive players from the preseason.
Kendell Brooks - 90.9
The highest-rated Titans defender was Kendell Brooks. A former UDFA, Brooks signed with the Titans' practice squad back in September of 2024. He's yet to appear in a regular season game, but his play this preseason made him the Titans' highest-rated defender.
Brooks played 84 snaps this preseason and was targeted eight times, allowing five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. He did bring down an interception in the Falcons game, which helped him earn a 95.7 defensive grade in week two and boosted him to the top of this list.
Jeffery Simmons - 89.7
After sitting out the first two preseason games, Jeffery Simmons saw some game action last Friday. He only played two series - a total of 14 snaps - but made himself felt. In eight pass rush snaps, Simmons recorded two pressures and a 90.1 pass rush grade. He appears to already be in midseason form, which is great news for the Titans 'defense when they go against Sean Payton's offense in week one.
Joe Gazino - 89.5
Joe Gazino is another Titans defender who had a really strong preseason. The five-year vet played 48 snaps this preseason and recorded three pressures and one sack. His best game came against Atlanta, where he finished with two pressures and a sack. It does appear that Gazino will be on the outside looking in once the Titans trim their roster to 53, but he had a strong preseason and could end up on the practice squad.
Clarence Lewis - 84.5
Moving back to the defensive backfield, Clarence Lewis was the Titans' fourth-highest rated defender this preseason. Lewis played 39 total snaps this preseason and allowed just two of his eight targets to be caught for 16 yards. He, too, could find himself on the outside looking in, but he certainly made a case to land on the practice squad.
Cody Barton - 84.4
Cody Barton rounds out our list today after posting an 84.4 defensive grade in 29 snaps this preseason. He appeared in every game and recorded three tackles and three run stops, and was never targeted in 15 coverage snaps. It was Barton's second-highest graded preseason of his six-year NFL career.
