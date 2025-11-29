Titans' Jeffery Simmons Reveals Keys to Winning Divisional Showdown

The 1-10 Tennessee Titans may seem like huge underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but this game should be much closer than it seems. The Titans will once again be without a few key players, but most of their core position players are set for action.

Tennessee's win-less drought at Nissan Stadium now spans over a year, but that hasn't phased rookie quarterback Cam Ward or even defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Coming off an injury, Simmons is more prepared than ever and he's set to face a team he's seen quite a bit in his career.

Jeffery Simmons Previews Upcoming Jaguars Game

"They're going to try to establish the run-game," Simmons said. Throughout his two minute discussion with the media after practice on November 28, the 28-year-old continually echoed the same message.

"We're going to try to stop the run and take away Trevor's [Lawrence] first read. He's a guy that we've faced in the past. He's going to look to move around in the pocket and he will take off."

"Keep him in the phone booth. That's what you see a lot on tape of him taking off and running. I think we have to do a good job up front. It'll start with stopping the run because once Etienne gets going he's going."

Can the Titans Stop Travis Etienne Jr.?

Travis Etienne goes 71 YARDS on the ground!



CARvsJAX on FOXhttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tvsIl6cNNJ — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

While the Titans are 0-4 in the division, they've yet to play the Jaguars. Their season will end against them in Week 18, but that's a game that will mean a lot to Jacksonville, not to Tennessee. That's not to say the rest of the regular season is useless, but Simmons knows these two teams are in two different places.

"I'm sure they're going to come out swinging, try to give us our best shot but we just need to be able to stop their run game and get to the quarterback," Simmons said.

After hearing what Simmons had to say, it's clear Tennessee is much more concerned about what Jacksonville is going to do on the ground. Lawrence is not a quarterback who's known for throwing the ball 400 yards, but it's something he tends to break out from time to time.

Etienne currently has 169 carries for 815 yards. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry which is roughly a full yard higher than what it's been the past two seasons. Knowing how the Titans fared against Jonathan Taylor, one can only imagine how Etienne will look in his two chances against Tennessee.

