Titans' Jeffery Simmons Explains Physical Altercation vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans had fans riding a relative high after their 30-24 finish last week against the Seattle Seahawks at home. Despite the loss, stacking yet another in what has become a bloated column at 1-10, seeing improvement from rookie quarterback Cam Ward under center and, in spite of numerous injuries, the team playing well set a potentially positive standard for the group going forward.

Maybe Tennessee didn't have to win on a regular basis for the time being; close games and upward trends spelling gaps as the team searches for a new head coach seemed to be forming a satisfactory enough system for Titans fans in the meantime. That is, until the team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the following matchup.

Bad and Even Worse

Not only was the duel their last in the AFC South at home, but it presented a prime chance to re-up on the fans' renewed excitement. The Titans would go on to lose in agonizing 25-3 fashion in front of a betrayed home crowd. Not only did Tennessee lose in an outright blowout, but their star defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, would be involved in a physical altercation with the team's in-division opponent.

After the game, Simmons would expound on his "going after" a Jaguars player during the course of the game.

Jeffery Simmons gave the reason why he got up and went after the Jaguars player during today's game. pic.twitter.com/ajzyg5MJGq — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2025

"He stood over me, and told me to s--- h-- d---" Simmons said, describing a vulgar statement that the involved Jaguars player supposedly delivered over him. "Ref said he thought I grabbed his face mask, but I didn't."

"It is what it is," Simmons continued, after noting that he grabbed the Jaguar below the helmet, somewhere around the chest on the jersey. "We'll watch the tape and see what really went on... we know we can't do things that hurt the team, but it's also a division game and, since I've been a kid, [in a] division game you're always gonna get pushing and shoving."

What it is for the franchise as a whole is salt added to a wound that deepens on a weekly basis. With no wins in their division, the Titans have little reason at this point to "get up" for matchups that rarely stand so much as a chance in.

Disrespect or not, until the Titans find a way to compete with their rivals, what is said during the loss impacts little more than the dignity of those involved.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!