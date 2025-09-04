QB Power Rankings: Where Does Titans Rookie Rank?
The Tennessee Titans hope they've found their franchise quarterback in former Miami standout Cam Ward. They selected him with the first overall pick in April, and all he's done since is impress his fellow players and the Titans' coaching staff.
Most of the time, when a team selects a quarterback first overall, all eyes are on him throughout the offseason. However, that hasn't seemed to be the case with Cam Ward. He's flown a bit under the radar while guys like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter received all the attention, but that hasn't phased him at all.
Unlike last year, when it felt like all the pressure in the world was on first overall pick Caleb Williams, it feels like Ward doesn't have a ton of weight on his shoulders, at least not from the national media. He and the Titans have been routinely placed at the bottom of power rankings and other lists, but that's exactly how they want it to be. Let them catch everyone by surprise.
On Wednesday, Ward found himself towards the bottom of yet another preseason rankings list. CBS Sports unveiled their 2025 quarterback power rankings, and Ward found himself down at No. 26.
Ward ranks above six other starting quarterbacks: Spencer Rattler (32), Daniel Jones (31), Joe Flacco (30), Michael Penix Jr. (29), Bryce Young (28) and Russell Wilson (27). While that may seem pretty generous for a rookie, there's a case to be made that he should be even higher. Ward finds himself behind guys like Justin Fields (25) and J.J. McCarthy (23), who he is arguably better than.
He hasn't even played a snap in the NFL, but from what he's done in college and how he performed in the preseason, it's safe to say that Ward is at least the 26th-best quarterback in the league. It was a bit surprising to see him over a veteran like Russell Wilson, but the rest of the guys mentioned seem to be a clear step below this year's first overall pick.
As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how far Ward climbs/falls on this list. If things go well, he should end up as a top-20 quarterback by the end of the season.
