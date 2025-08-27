Titans QB Could Be Best In AFC South
The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft with the hope that he'll become the next great Titans quarterback. So far, he's exceeded expectations in practice and in the preseason, and now he's beginning to get the recognition he deserves.
Earlier this week, NFL Analyst Mike Tannenbaum made a bold prediction, claiming that Cam Ward will be the best quarterback in the AFC South.
"He'll be the best quarterback in the division by the time we get to Thanksgiving," said Tannenbaum. "He always exceeds expectations, and I see no reason, with his DNA, why that won't continue to happen."
While there are divisions with better quarterback play than the AFC South, this division is no slouch. The Colts are starting Daniel Jones, which isn't a great look, but the Jaguars and Texans both have young, promising talents in Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud, respectively.
Lawrence receives a lot of criticism nowadays because he hasn't lived up to the hype he generated coming out of college, but he has been a very solid player for the Jags since entering the league. Stroud had a down year after one of the best rookie seasons we've ever seen from a quarterback, but that's largely due to poor offensive line play.
When going into detail about why he believes Ward will be the best quarterback in the division, Tannenbaum cites the Titans' offensive line as a big reason why. They have two solid tackles in J.C. Latham and Dan Moore Jr. and a strong interior with Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry and Kevin Zeitler.
Tannenbaum also really likes the weapons the Titans have surrounded Ward with. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson give him three veteran wideouts, but they've also brought in a couple of young guys in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. They also have two promising running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who should help take some pressure off Ward.
Predicting Ward to be the best quarterback in the AFC South by Thanksgiving is a bit bold, but it's not totally out of the realm of possibility. If he can adjust quickly and his offensive line and receivers stay healthy, the Titans' offense could be dangerous this year.
