Titans Rookie WR Named Starter on Week 1 Depth Chart
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for a Week 1 showdown with the Denver Broncos this Sunday. In preparation for Sunday's opener, the Titans released their unofficial depth chart, and a surprise name made the starting lineup.
Based on the unofficial depth chart released on Tuesday, Titans' fourth round pick Elic Ayomanor will start on Sunday against the Broncos.
Joining Ayomanor in the starting lineup will be veteran wideouts Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver and Van Jefferson will serve as the backups.
Ayomanor was one of three picks the Titans made in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the last of the trio that also includes former Florida receiver Chimere Dike and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm to be selected, but it appears he's made the biggest impression on the coaching staff. In the preseason, Ayomanor caught five passes for 72 yards, but that was just a glimpse of his true potential.
In college, Ayomanor was a beast. He started two seasons for Stanford, where he totaled over 1,800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging nearly 15 yards per reception. His most notable game in college came against Colorado, where he finished with 13 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns while being guarded by future first round pick Travis Hunter.
The Titans' wide receiver room may not have a Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase or Malik Nabers, but they have six really solid receivers who can help Cam Ward adjust to the NFL. Lockett and Ridley are the veteran starters who know the ins and outs of the NFL. They'll be Ward's safety blanket while Ayomanor learns the ropes and adapts to the next level.
When those three guys aren't on the field, expect to see a lot of Van Jefferson. He's another veteran who will be Ward's best friend early on. Dike will also be a name Titans fans should expect to hear a lot of. He was drafted a few picks before Ayomanor, and his 4.34 speed should help him see the field often as a rookie.
While the depth chart is unofficial, it's exciting to see Ayomanor crack the starting lineup. There were high expectations surrounding him entering the NFL, and now he'll have a chance to live up to them.
