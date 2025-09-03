Titans Receive Another Near-Bottom Grade
Yet another below-average grade has been handed to the Tennessee Titans. HC Brian Callahan has his work cut out for him in more ways than one. While not every major media outlet has their eyes on Cam Ward, the consensus is the Titans will once again be a bottom-tier team.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards published his "2025 NFL continuity rankings". He makes it very clear that this list is not power rankings, nor is it a season projection.
With offense and defense each being broken down into point categories, a number is given to all 32 NFL teams. Returning players earn points, but players on a team for three-plus years are going to give them an even bigger boost. On a 100 point scale, the top team was Kansas City with 89.
Seven teams found themselves in the "Elite" category. Six were placed in "above-average" with 12 simply being "average". From there, it comes as no surprise that the Titans were one of seven teams in the "below-average" category. As a consolation prize, at least they weren't last.
Edwards scale gave the Titans 43 points, good for 29th in the NFL. The Raiders, Bears, and Patriots all had fewer points than Tennessee. Shockingly, CJ Stroud's Texans were only three points ahead of the Titans.
With Jayden Daniels and the Commanders sitting at 47 points, they make a clear case for a "below-average continuity" ranking working in their favor. Edwards knows what's on the line as he asked, "Can Tennessee follow the same model as Washington and Houston by riding the momentum of a first-round quarterback selection?"
The Titans are led by 2025's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Having a rookie QB certainly didn't help their case in this list. Other top players such as RB Tony Pollard and WR Calvin Ridley enter their second year on the team.
Ward's offense is one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season. Having won only three games last year, there isn't much room for this team to regress. It's going to take them time to mesh together as WR's Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson are all new to the team. Don't forget, TE Gunnar Helm and RB Kalel Mullings are also 2025 draftees.
The Titans have a chance to be a real dark horse this season. No one expected the Commanders to make it to last year's NFC Championship game. Edwards noted his 2024 continuity list was far from accurate as only five of the top 14 teams made it into the playoffs. Washington was ranked No. 32 last season, leaving plenty of room for No. 29 Tennessee to make an impact.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!