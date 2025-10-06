Report: Titans Haven’t Released Former First-Round WR
If you ask Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans released WR Treylon Burks before he went on the injured reserve list. If you ask ESPN's Turron Davenport, Burks is still on the team. This seems to be the latest instance of the top names in the industry not knowing everything as numerous Titans insiders were quick to debunk Rapoport's claim.
At this point, it remains a mystery as to whether Burks is on the Titans or not. According to Davenport, "The Titans actually have not released Treylon Burks. The team hasn't spoken to him about his release as of now. It may eventually lead to him being released but according to the team, Burks hasn't been released or told he will be."
Davenport, ESPN's main reporter of the team, was quick to fire back at Rapoport's latest post which read, "Former Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has been recovering from a broken collarbone since training camp, has been cleared for all football activities by Dr. Damon Petty, the Titans team physician, sources say. Burks was released from IR and can sign with anyone."
When a fan asked Davenport about that post, he responded, "And he's wrong. I'd say the odds aren't likely [in regard to Burks staying on the Titans] but it hasn't happened yet."
Clearly, something was lost in translation. Knowing Davenport's strong stance on the situation, it's hard to believe Burks had been released. The 25-year-old wideout went on injured reserve roughly two months ago due to a collarbone issue. Now, according to Rapoport, he's officially off the injured list.
Rapoport's inclusion of the Titans team physician clearing Burks conflicts with his report that he had been released by the team. That's not to say that Burks still can't report to Dr. Damon Petty, but it would complicate the entire situation. Davenport knows that the likelihood of Burks remaining on the team is slim to none, but he made it clear that the third-year player still is taking up a spot on the team.
Looking at ESPN's depth chart, Burks is listed as WR3 behind Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson. The depth chart lists eight total receivers with Burks being one of them. Things could clear up in the coming days, especially if Burks is truly off IR and can join the team on the practice field. Even if Tennessee opts to move on from him, another team could sign Burks, a young, hungry receiver with tons of potential, granted he stays healthy.
