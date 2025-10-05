Titans Starter Leaves Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Arden Key is one of the important pieces of the defense for the team, but they may not have him for the rest of the game in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Key is questionable to return in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury.
Key has two tackles and 0.5 sack in the game against the Cardinals, combining with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to take down quarterback Kyler Murray. Losing Key for a while could be a massive issue for the Titans.
During the offseason, Pro Football Focus writer Jonathon Macri called Key the most underrated player on Tennessee's roster.
"Key has bounced around the league a bit in his NFL career, playing for his fourth team in seven years now as a member of the Titans for the past two seasons. He has gone from being more of a role player on previous teams to that of a workhorse edge for Tennessee, playing more than 700 defensive snaps and landing six and 6.5 sacks, respectively, in each season with the team," Macri wrote.
"Over the past four seasons, Key has earned a 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade, which ranks 38th among 169 qualifying edge defenders since 2021."
The Titans defense has done a good job, especially in the second half, against the Cardinals. The Titans have held the Cardinals scoreless since going to the locker room, giving the team a chance to make a massive comeback.
Unfortunately for the defense, the offense hasn't quite lived up to its end of the bargain. The offense capitalized on a mistake made by Cardinals running back Emari Demercado, who nearly ran the ball 72 yards to the end zone for a touchdown, but he celebrated too soon and fumbled right before breaking the plane for the score.
Since then, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has led the Titans on a pair of scoring drives to make it a one-score contest.
The Titans hope to get Key back soon, but for now, the team may have to try and get its first win of the season without him.
