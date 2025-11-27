Titans HC Explains Burning Desire to Win

Even though their record is far from ideal, the Tennessee Titans still have a burning desire to win, according to interim head coach Mike McCoy.

McCoy spoke with media on November 26 ahead of the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Jaguars may not be the most intimidating team in the league, their 7-4 record speaks volumes compared to the Titans 1-10.

Ultimately, McCoy hit the nail on the head with his latest quote. While the Titans have competed in most of their games, especially the last two, it was the final sentence of his quote that stood out as sure, there may be a "burning desire to win", but that can't happen until a full 60 minutes is played.

Titans' Mike McCoy Comments On Winning Attitude

.@Titans interim HC Mike McCoy: There's a burning desire week in and week out to win. Looking for plays, and ways, to make that happen. We have to consistently do our jobs better for 60 minutes — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 26, 2025

For a team with nine more losses than wins, one could easily assume they are going to tank for the rest of the season to once again secure themselves the No. 1 overall pick. In a quarterback-heavy draft for a team that doesn't need a QB, it would be extremely tempting to trade down and set themselves up better for the future.

That being said, McCoy is far from satisfied.

The main problem in Tennessee has been their failure to play a complete 60 minutes. No matter who they face, this team always finds themselves on the losing end. Each and every week, they find different ways to lose which makes their situation even more puzzling.

Titans Must Play A Complete 60 Minutes

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply hanging around and hoping the opposition is going to make more mistakes than you isn't going to work in the modern landscape of the NFL. Sure, it worked against the Arizona Cardinals, but that was only one of the 11 games they've played in this season.

McCoy knows that, and that's exactly why he said what he said. A 3-0 lead over the Houston Texans at halftime didn't mean anything. Sure, the Titans only lost to the Seattle Seahawks by six points, but that was because they failed to get anything going until it was far too late.

If Tennessee falls behind early against the Jaguars, their fate is sealed. The Titans are showing signs of improvement, no doubt, but they've yet to play a complete game that everyone in the locker room can be proud of.

