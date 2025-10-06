Titans Offense Shows Big Improvement in First Win
It's a bird, it's a plane... no, it's a Tennessee Titans win. In impossibly dramatic fashion, the Titans have broken their four-game losing streak to open the 2025 season with a victory on the road over the Arizona Cardinals.
After trailing 21-6 for the majority of the game, Tennessee sparked a run with one of the most ridiculous scores of the season; Cam Ward threw an interception, which was then fumbled, and promptly returned for a Titans touchdown. Failing forwards, all the way to the end zone. You take what you can get.
While the team still isn't quite where they want to be at 1-4, stealing a comeback win on the road may be the best way to try and get your season on track, and it came behind a surprisingly potent performance from an offense that was just shutout one week prior.
Under new play-caller Bo Hardegree, the Titans looked lost on the road versus the Houston Texans. That painstaking, 26-0 road defeat represented to many a team beyond immediate saving - perhaps all it took was the worst loss in more than a half-decade to shake the roster awake.
Ward, despite not throwing a touchdown, tallied a heaping 265 yards in a much-needed promising performance following his worst game of the season just seven days ago. The team scored more than 20 points for the first time this season and Calvin Ridley, who was questionable to play at all going in, almost eclipsed his total yards on the season prior to this matchup with 131 against the Cardinals alone.
The Titans, especially in the second half, looked like a completely different team; that paying off on the scoreboard is the best possible proof that, even if it showed up late, this Tennessee team has more flair than many folks may have believed by now.
With a Las Vegas Raiders team that just lost by nearly 40 points to the Indianapolis Colts next up on the schedule, despite that game being on the road, the Titans' optimism has to be at an all time high. If Ward can continue to produce at a high volume and the team's committee backfield manages to find their footing, Tennessee's win numeral may not be done moving on this three-game road stretch.
Either way, the team desperately needed a win in week 5 and, truly against all odds, pulled it off. As a fan of the franchise, you can both recognize the need for change and enjoy when the team succeeds in spite of that need. This win is a microcosm of exactly that.
