Titans Receive Positive Injury Updates Before Conference Clash

Finally, Tennessee Titans fans don't have to wonder when two key players are going to return to the practice field. Titans' Jim Wyatt posted a pair of videos on November 26 as both wide receiver Elic Ayomanor and safety Xavier Woods were back in action.

Ayomanor has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He had six targets in the week prior, though he was in and out of the game due to the injury.

Woods has been out much longer, October 26, to be exact. The 30-year-old hasn't played since the Titans' dreadful 38-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, meaning he's missed three straight games. Keep in mind, it would've been four, if not for the Bye week.

Elic Ayomanor Returns To Practice

The state of the Titans wide receiver room is dire, to say the least. Even though Ayomanor missed a game, he's still second on the team in receiving yards by a small margin. In fact, the team's leading receiver is tight end Chig Okonkwo with 377 yards.

Ayomanor's total sits at 334 as he's averaging 11.9 yards per reception. With veteran wideout Calvin Ridley out for the rest of the season, and WR James Proche II having a small sample size, Ayomanor's 11.9 yards per reception is the most on the team.

Sure, a player like WR Chimere Dike was able to step up with Ayomanor out, but that doesn't mean the Titans wanted to rely on Dike in the passing game. He's primarily a special teams guy, but filled Ayomanor's role quite well. That said, Dike can expect to take a backseat once again as Ayomanor and his team high 59 targets should be back in Week 13.

Xavier Woods Back At Practice

Xavier Woods back at practice on Wednesday for the @Titans pic.twitter.com/3XHOn6wQmv — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 26, 2025

The former 2017 6th round pick was finally spotted on the practice field after quite a journey. Woods has also been dealing with a hamstring injury, one that proved to be much more severe than Ayomanor's.

Ayomanor is a much more valuable player to the team, but that's not saying that Woods isn't a core part of this Titans defense. Tennessee had Woods' name on the trade block, but his age, injury, and production weren't good enough to warrant a trade.

In his ninth NFL season, Woods had 34 tackles in the eight games he's played this season. He has a sack and interception, two key numbers that prove he can make a difference while out on the field. Should Woods return against the Jaguars, he could be a difference maker as he's a key player that Tennessee hasn't had on the field in a month.

