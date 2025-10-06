Titans Defy Odds in Wild Comeback Win
The Tennessee Titans shocking 22-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals is a hot topic around the world. Tennessee snapped their 10-game losing streak, one that was the longest active streak in the NFL. Now, they sit at 1-4 with a new lease on life heading to Las Vegas in Week 6.
While they pulled out the win, things weren't looking too good early on. The Titans trailed 21-3 less than five minutes into the second quarter. Surely, they were expected to be blown out again. After getting shut out the week prior, Tennessee was at least pleased they put points on the board early.
According to Next Gen Stats, the Titans' win probability was as low as 1.8%. The chart they posted sees their number continue to dip, though it's consistently slim to none from the middle of the second quarter to late into the third. At halftime, they trailed, 21-6.
Despite not scoring in the third quarter, RB Tony Pollard provided their lone offensive touchdown of the day. Kicker Joey Slye managed to miss the extra point, keeping things at a two-possession game. From there, things got crazy. After one of the most insane touchdowns of the year, Tennessee saw their win probability rise to roughly 25%. Their work was far from done as they trailed 21-19 with under five minutes to go.
For the first time all season, the Titans showed up when they needed to. Their defense, which has been mostly fine all year long, held the Cardinals to 15 yards on a six-play drive that took less than three minutes off the clock. QB Cam Ward, for the first time in his career, could lead this team on a game-winning drive.
Ward connected with WR Calvin Ridley for a 38-yard pass, his longest of the season. The Titans were in premier position to win this game, and that's exactly what they did. They managed the clock perfectly with only 30 seconds remaining, forcing the Cardinals to burn their timeouts as they held the ball until there were just three seconds left.
After Ward's bomb to Ridley, the Titans saw their win probability increase to roughly 80%. Slye, who had missed a few kicks this season, drilled a 29-yarder to give the Titans their first taste of victory this season. When all was said and done, Next Gen Stats says it was the 2nd-most improbable comeback of the season. In the end though, their 12.1% average win probability was the lowest (in a win) since 2016.
