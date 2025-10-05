Titans' Cam Ward Balls Out in Game-Winning Drive
Week 5 of the NFL season saw the unthinkable happen. The previously 0-4 Tennessee Titans seemed out of the game on more than one occasion, but a wild scamble touchdown helped guide them to their first win of the season. Head coach Brian Callahan was far from perfect, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward was when he needed to be. Finally, Tennessee heads into the week with their heads held high knowing they have what it takes to get a win in this league.
Ward's squad heads into Week 6 with a 1-4 record as they stunned the Arizona Cardinals at the end of regulation, 22-21. The earlier missed extra point and decision not to go for two didn't come back to haunt them as the Titans' defense held their ground and forced the Cardinals to fall to 2-3.
While many were quick to jump on Ward for his performance, the Titans would not have won this game without him. Things weren't looking good when Tennessee first got the ball as his first two passes were checkdowns to RB Tony Pollard. Suddenly, the Titans were facing third and three deep in their own territory. From there, Ward was lights out.
The first first-down came on a six-yard pass to TE Gunnar Helm. After an incompletion to WR Calvin Ridley on the sideline, he connected with TE Chig Okonkwo for a massive 16-yard first down. At this point, there were 52 seconds remaining. With the clock continuing to run, he found Ridley deep for 36-yards, the longest throw of his NFL career. Previously, his long had been 33 yards.
After the deep ball, Arizona was content with letting Pollard score. The veteran RB wasn't fooled as he forced the Cardinals to start burning their timeouts. For the first time all season, the Titans showed discipline and executed their game plan perfectly. Ward didn't look phased, he seemed more comfortable than ever before. Moving forward, this could be an entirely different Titans offense.
Tennessee's three game road-stand will come to an end after they play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. It's their second straight late-afternoon game as they'll be playing on the West Coast. Thankfully for the Titans, QB Geno Smith and the Raiders have looked horrendous in their past few games. Both teams will enter 1-4 as DT Jeffery Simmons and the Titans' defense will look to jump all over Smith's nine interceptions.
