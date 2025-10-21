Rookies Take Priority as Titans Lose Veteran WR
One of the Tennessee Titans' lone bright spots on the 2025 season - in which they currently hold a 1-6 (0-2 in the division) record - has been the team's core of rookie talent working to build a foundation for the future of the franchise, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.
Bet on the Rookies
The first relative breakout, beyond that of first overall pick Cam Ward's on-and-off improvement, came in the form of Elic Ayomanor's two touchdowns and team-leading receptions. Taken in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 136th pick, Ayomanor has exhibited an early connection with the aforementioned Ward; one that even supersedes that of the team's various veteran options at the same position.
Second, and more immediate, was that of similarly first-year receiver Chimere Dike. After spending much of the first half of the Titans' campaign on special teams duties, where he took home AFC Special Teams Players of the Week honors, Dike had the opportunity this past week against the New England Patriots to step into the offensive limelight in the absence of veteran WR Calvin Ridley.
Joining Ayomanor, DIke took advantage of the chance and scored his first career touchdown in the overall disappointing 31-13 loss. He finished the bout with 4 receptions for 70 yards, to boot.
Thankfully for Tennessee, the prominence of their rookie receivers, and general reliability of Cam Ward, have come to fruition just as their more seasoned options seem to splinter. In addition to Calvin Ridley missing his first full game of the season with a recurring hamstring injury, the Titans' alternate veteran option, Tyler Lockett, has been granted a release from the team upon his own request.
Winning Plays
Lockett, a former Pro Bowl wideout during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, has struggled mightily during his time with Tennessee. On only 10 receptions through 7 games prior to his departure, Lockett logged 70 yards in total. At an average of 10 yards per game, he and the Titans' divorce means very little in light of the team's mightier struggles.
It helps that, even if gradually so, the Titans can turn to their younger options on either side of Cam Ward to look for playmaking when the offense needs it.
Lockett leaving only stings in the light of what Tennessee initially expected him to be; moving forward, at least until the team finds a coach, the Titans' trio of rookies making winning plays on a week-to-week basis is enough to maintain optimism for the franchise's eventual recovery.
