Turnovers Continue to Cost Titans
The Tennessee Titans are continuing their trend of being reckless with the football during their Week 7 loss against the New England Patriots.
The Titans turned the ball over twice, allowing the Patriots to score off of a fumble near the end zone in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy spoke about the team's turnovers plaguing them once again.
"The turnover starts and then there's some protection things that came up as the game went on and we've got to do a better job, all 11 guys doing their job better. We had some very successful drives in the first half of moving the ball, and Cam (Ward) was playing well. We got to run the ball better and more consistently, so," McCoy said.
The Titans committed multiple turnovers in their Week 6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders as well, proving that this is turning into a pattern. With all of the change taking place this past week from the firing of Brian Callahan, the Titans need to rein things in and get back to basics.
Luckily for the Titans, McCoy is determined to get things right when it comes to the turnovers.
"That's something that can't happen. We've got to avoid that ... You're going to have some mistakes," McCoy said.
"There's going to be some things like that that come up, but it's happened too often in the last couple of weeks. It's something we harp on, we talk about it all the time and players got to go out there and play, and we got to do a better job as coaches also. So we are all in this thing together."
While the Titans take responsibility as a team, it all starts with Cam Ward, who is beginning to feel the struggles of being a rookie quarterback in the league. Ward is taking responsibility for his work and hopes to get things back on track.
"Got to hold on to it tighter. But really, just got to continue to emphasize it within myself. Got to be better at it. I know that's something that I can't continue to let happen. I got to cut that out next week," Ward said.
Ward is taking things one week at a time, but he will have to keep things tight against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 since they boast arguably the best offense in the NFL. To keep up with them, Ward and the Titans cannot make mistakes.
